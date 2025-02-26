PetroTal Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
PetroTal Price Performance
Shares of PetroTal stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
About PetroTal
