PetroTal Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

PetroTal Price Performance

Shares of PetroTal stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.