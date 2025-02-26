Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,962 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,139 shares of company stock worth $7,600,899 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

