Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,729 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,977,000 after acquiring an additional 121,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,825,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after acquiring an additional 128,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,515,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.