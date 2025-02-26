Phocas Financial Corp. Has $859,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,877 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Price Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $903.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

