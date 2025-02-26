Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 155,438 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 317,804 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,083,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Verint Systems by 141.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 88,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

