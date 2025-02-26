Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 440,236 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.