Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 440,236 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
