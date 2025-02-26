Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 65,015 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,015 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.