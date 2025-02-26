Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.440-0.500 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 2.4 %

PLAB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,346. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.37. Photronics has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,275.10. The trade was a 22.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Photronics

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.