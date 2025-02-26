Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $175.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.78. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

