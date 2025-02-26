Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 261,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,787.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 260,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 257,527 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

