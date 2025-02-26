Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,000.53. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

