Promising Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, Merck & Co., Inc., Ford Motor, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as dividends. These stocks are particularly attractive to investors seeking both potential capital growth and a steady stream of income, often reflecting the stability and maturity of the issuing company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,675,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,996,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 95,544,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,965,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.06. 6,194,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,390. The stock has a market cap of $392.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 28,590,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,965,840. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 8,288,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,266,762. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,980,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,265,828. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,416,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706,244. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Read More