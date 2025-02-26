Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – February 25th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares in companies that develop or employ virtual reality technologies, including hardware, software, and immersive content experiences. These stocks are part of the broader tech sector, often appealing to investors looking to capitalize on emerging trends in digital interactivity and virtual simulation across industries such as gaming, healthcare, and education. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $8.23 on Tuesday, reaching $659.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.91 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

