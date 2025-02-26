ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $721.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
