ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $721.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.