QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

