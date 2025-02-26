QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.48.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.
About QBE Insurance Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.