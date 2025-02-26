QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.79.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
