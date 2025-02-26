Qubic 1-Day Volume Tops $3.10 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $151.48 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,636.91 or 0.99844401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,274.25 or 0.99431218 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 134,489,060,999,141 coins and its circulating supply is 113,985,241,697,029 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 133,590,648,334,755 with 114,346,648,409,770 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000132 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,727,244.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

