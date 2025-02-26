Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 178,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 183,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 23.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In other Rackla Metals news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.