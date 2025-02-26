Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
