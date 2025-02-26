Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 340,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,963,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 961,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.21. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

