ReddCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153.66 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $153.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00146825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00009238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165,059.73 or 1.86279438 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,175,900,874 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

