Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit Q1 Earnings

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

About Capreit

