REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 27526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 682,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 692,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

