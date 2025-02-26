REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.98

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9806 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 192,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,805. The stock has a market cap of $436.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
