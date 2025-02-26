REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.98

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9806 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 192,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,805. The stock has a market cap of $436.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

