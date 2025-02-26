Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,448,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after acquiring an additional 906,172 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after purchasing an additional 469,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.