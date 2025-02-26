Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.84. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$27.56 and a twelve month high of C$34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
