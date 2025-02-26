Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.84. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$27.56 and a twelve month high of C$34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

