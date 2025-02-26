Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in Roper Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $587.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $593.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

