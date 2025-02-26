Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 896,013 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,850.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 873,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Sony Group by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,057,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 813,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

