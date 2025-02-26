Sabal Trust CO Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

