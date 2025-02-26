Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 248,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,392,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 293,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 926,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,253 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 524,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.