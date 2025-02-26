Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.