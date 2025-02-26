Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for HIMS Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 22.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,801.88. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,319,952.14. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.