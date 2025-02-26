Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 19.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 42,619,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 5,230,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of £189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,674.27). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($10,117,411.41). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

