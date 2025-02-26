Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

