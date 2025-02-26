Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,272,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $1,438,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,738 shares in the company, valued at $68,996,993.86. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock valued at $265,258,279. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

