Shayne & Jacobs LLC Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 0.5% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIG. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

