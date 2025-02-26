Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 260,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

