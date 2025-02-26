Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

