Sigma Planning Corp Sells 80 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.