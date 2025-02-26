Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Sila Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 652,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

