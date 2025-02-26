Simmons Bank Has $6.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,655 shares of company stock valued at $40,665,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

