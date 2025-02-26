Sincerus Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

