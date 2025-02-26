Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.71 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 3,496,354 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate
In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,069.71). 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sirius Real Estate
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
