SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 65289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

The firm has a market cap of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,163.12. This trade represents a 55.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 976,110 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.