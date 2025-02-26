Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average is $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.