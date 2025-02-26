SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.5 million.

NASDAQ SKYT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.37. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $71,944.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at $118,714,067.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

