Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 25th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in providing social networking platforms and digital communication services. They are valued based on user engagement, growth potential, competitive positioning, and their ability to monetize their platforms through advertising and data services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,353. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. 4,687,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096,015. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.01. 1,138,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $720.86. 238,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.73. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8,008.10, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

