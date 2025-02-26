Social Media Stocks To Consider – February 23rd

Vertiv, Shopify, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,613,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,050,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 16,289,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706,063. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

