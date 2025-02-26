Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SOHOO opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $19.92.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

