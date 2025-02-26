SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $242.19 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $242.19 million and $15.73 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,054.78 or 1.00571901 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,575.03 or 1.00017664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,265,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,113,153 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,265,932.17443976 with 898,113,153.17443976 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27137795 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $21,376,324.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

